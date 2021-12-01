Loving cats in need of loving homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has many wonderful cats and kittens that need forever homes.

Abby is a 2-year-old tabby who was left at our door with five kittens. This sweet girl was a wonderful momma to all her babies. Now, she needs a wonderful home of her own where she will get all the attention and love that she deserves. Abby loves to be held.

Annie is a 1-year-old muted calico who is a complete lover. She enjoys being petted and will stretch out her feet and toes to show how relaxed she feels. Annie will be a very attentive cat to her new owner.

Riley is a handsome domestic shorthair who is 5 months old. He is very sweet and social and enjoys lots of attention. Riley will be a great addition to the right family.

If you are looking for a cat and think one of these babies might be a good fit, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application. ABF does home visits, vet checks and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.