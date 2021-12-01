Make the investment in better living

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

Before we begin, I just want to stave off potential problems with the wisdom I am about to impart.

There are some out there who are champagne and caviar, some are a fine merlot and cheese, and others are wine in a box and a bag of chips. I can assure you, while I could easily want to fall into the first two categories, for the main part, I hit door number 3. Chateau Cardboard (as we call wine in a box back in Oz) is fine by me.

Oh, I might pair it with an interesting cheese if one can be found, but I find that as rare as hen’s teeth in our area, I am sad to say. A little like finding an accommodating beluga willing to share her salty eggs with you in your backyard. Not gonna happen.

There now. Have I given you some assurance that I’m not an elitist? Good. Then I shall continue.

Over my many years upon this wonderful planet, I’ve learned that there are some things upon which one must not under any circumstances scrimp.

Take this weekend, for instance. I ran out of – shock, horror – coffee. Would I just pop up to the grocery store to restock while I wait for mine to be delivered, it being delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday? Not on your nelly, nelly. I made the great trek to Overland Park to pick up my precious Roasterie blend.

Cheap coffee is nasty. Nasty, I tell you. I want my coffee to give me a kick start, not a kick in the backside.

Remember way back, long ago in a land far, far away, the time when there was a touch of toilet paper panic purchasing going on? I’d put it around March last year, now that I come to think about it. We had to succumb at that point to settling for cheap TP, and over the last 18 months it dwindles ever so slowly from our cupboard, our having found our preferred brand ever since.

Sir flatly refuses to use it, so in an effort to be at least a tiny bit reasonable, I break down and use it – for a while. Like el-cheapo paper towels in the kitchen and paper hand towels in restaurant bathrooms, it’s awful.

So flimsy is it you have to use twice as much to get the job done, and I find the devil looking over my shoulder gets to me and I use twice as much as I really need just to say “see what you get for buying the bottom-of-the-line stuff?”

Sheets. Sheets I won’t compromise on any more. Cheap sheets never fit the bed properly, and the bottom sheet wants to bungee off its corners in a nightly routine known around the world, I believe, as “sheet action.” (Thank you Kathy!)

There was an old cigarette commercial year ago that exhorted you in a rather supercilious voice to buy them “when only the best will do, and isn’t that all the time.”

No, I don’t need the best all the time – I just don’t want the worst. Cheap and cheerful eating at the diner is often more satisfying than any experience in a two-Michelin-star restaurant. But tissue thin toot paper doesn’t make the grade.

As Sir so rightly put it – good things aren’t cheap, and cheap things aren’t good. A wise man, my Sir.

False economy is for the birds, I tell you.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.