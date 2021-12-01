Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows: 

First Watch: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5. 

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on vent above the beverage machine. Repeat. Correct by Jan. 4. 

• Observed shelf stable ready-to-eat foods on shelf past discard dates. Corrected; food was discarded. 

The Big Biscuit: 530 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5. 

• Floors through the back storage area had accumulation of buildup. Repeat. 

• Observed dented cans on can shelf. Corrected; cans were discarded. 

•Observed insufficient amount of lighting in the walk-in cooler. A light fixture was broken and not in use. 

• Observed several wiping cloths on prep tables and counter tops. Corrected; towels were removed and placed in sanitizer buckets. 

•Observed faucet leaking at the mop sink. 

• Violations must be corrected by Jan. 4. 

Shangri-la Rehab and Living Center: 930 N.E. Duncan, inspected Nov. 5. 

• Vents in the kitchen had a black buildup. Repeat. 

• Ceilings around the vents have a large black buildup. Black buildup on the walls by the dishwasher. 

• Popcorn ceiling by the dishwasher is chipping away and damaged. 

• Violations must be corrected by Jan. 4. 

Culver’s: 1301 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5. 

• Observed sticky residue on the outside of clean dishes on dish shelf. Second repeat. Cleaned on site. 

• Gaskets to reach-in coolers and freezers had accumulation of food debris. 

• Observed slimy residue in the drink station drain. 

• Observed several wet towels used around the cooking station used to prevent grease spills. 

• All violations must be corrected by Jan. 4. 