Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

First Watch: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5.

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on vent above the beverage machine. Repeat. Correct by Jan. 4.

• Observed shelf stable ready-to-eat foods on shelf past discard dates. Corrected; food was discarded.

The Big Biscuit: 530 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5.

• Floors through the back storage area had accumulation of buildup. Repeat.

• Observed dented cans on can shelf. Corrected; cans were discarded.

•Observed insufficient amount of lighting in the walk-in cooler. A light fixture was broken and not in use.

• Observed several wiping cloths on prep tables and counter tops. Corrected; towels were removed and placed in sanitizer buckets.

•Observed faucet leaking at the mop sink.

• Violations must be corrected by Jan. 4.

Shangri-la Rehab and Living Center: 930 N.E. Duncan, inspected Nov. 5.

• Vents in the kitchen had a black buildup. Repeat.

• Ceilings around the vents have a large black buildup. Black buildup on the walls by the dishwasher.

• Popcorn ceiling by the dishwasher is chipping away and damaged.

• Violations must be corrected by Jan. 4.

Culver’s: 1301 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5.

• Observed sticky residue on the outside of clean dishes on dish shelf. Second repeat. Cleaned on site.

• Gaskets to reach-in coolers and freezers had accumulation of food debris.

• Observed slimy residue in the drink station drain.

• Observed several wet towels used around the cooking station used to prevent grease spills.

• All violations must be corrected by Jan. 4.