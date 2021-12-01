Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
First Watch: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5.
• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on vent above the beverage machine. Repeat. Correct by Jan. 4.
• Observed shelf stable ready-to-eat foods on shelf past discard dates. Corrected; food was discarded.
The Big Biscuit: 530 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5.
• Floors through the back storage area had accumulation of buildup. Repeat.
• Observed dented cans on can shelf. Corrected; cans were discarded.
•Observed insufficient amount of lighting in the walk-in cooler. A light fixture was broken and not in use.
• Observed several wiping cloths on prep tables and counter tops. Corrected; towels were removed and placed in sanitizer buckets.
•Observed faucet leaking at the mop sink.
• Violations must be corrected by Jan. 4.
Shangri-la Rehab and Living Center: 930 N.E. Duncan, inspected Nov. 5.
• Vents in the kitchen had a black buildup. Repeat.
• Ceilings around the vents have a large black buildup. Black buildup on the walls by the dishwasher.
• Popcorn ceiling by the dishwasher is chipping away and damaged.
• Violations must be corrected by Jan. 4.
Culver’s: 1301 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5.
• Observed sticky residue on the outside of clean dishes on dish shelf. Second repeat. Cleaned on site.
• Gaskets to reach-in coolers and freezers had accumulation of food debris.
• Observed slimy residue in the drink station drain.
• Observed several wet towels used around the cooking station used to prevent grease spills.
• All violations must be corrected by Jan. 4.