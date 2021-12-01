Truman Library reopens three days a week

By The Examiner staff

The Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence reopens to the public on Thursday.

The newly renovated museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The museum is at 500 West U.S. 24. That’s a few blocks west of Noland Road and is at U.S. 24 and Bess Truman Parkway.

Time-entry tickets are now only available online at TrumanLibrary.gov. General admission is $12 with discounts for seniors, students, veterans and active members of the U.S. military. Admission is free for members and children ages 12 and younger.

In compliance with federal policy, guests will be required to wear masks and timed tickets will be used to allow for social distancing.

Group tours are unavailable, the research room remains closed, and the gift shop remains closed.