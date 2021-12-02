Blue Springs candidates getting ready to file

The Examiner

Six people, including all three incumbents, so far have taken a step toward running for the Blue Springs City Council next spring.

Prospective candidates can pick up forms and filing instructions from the city clerk's office at City Hall, 903 W. Main St. Filing runs Dec. 7 to Dec. 28.

According to the city clerk's office, people in all three council districts have picked up packets:

• District 1, generally the northern third of the city – incumbent Galen Ericson along with Roy Boyd.

• District 2, roughly the central third of the city – incumbent Chris Lievsay and Anthony Vigliaturo.

• District 3, the southern part of the city – incumbent Susan Culpepper as well as Taylor Beller.

Placement of candidate names on the April 5 ballot will be determined by random draw. Blue Springs does not have city primary elections.