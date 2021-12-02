Blue Springs police reports
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Animal bite
• 12:15 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
Assault
• 11 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:39 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Physical disturbance
• 12:03 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.
Property damage
• 1 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Tammy Cir.
• 5 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St.
• 6 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
• 6:30 p.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St. S.
Stealing
• 6 a.m., 1000 block N.E. 27th St.
• 6:35 a.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Warrant
• 3:39 a.m., S. Water St.
• 5:31 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road at N.W. South Outer Road
• 6:25 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 10 p.m., Ray County Jail
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Confined animal
• 9:22 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Highland Lane
Fraud
• 5:39 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Hit and run
• 5:45 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 6:30 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Missing person
• 4:40 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. 54th St.
Narcotics
• 12:59 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 4:33 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Neighborhood problems
• 3 p.m., 2200 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Physical disturbance
• 7 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Golden Gate Ct.
Property damage
• 12 a.m., 700 block of. N.W. Missouri 7
• 12:56 p.m., 2200 block of S.W. South Ave.
Sex offense
• 2:11 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Locust Dr.
Stealing
• 11:01 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 3:17 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:30 p.m., 2400 block of S.W. Rome Ct.
Suspicious circumstances
• 6:36 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Range St.
• 8:12 p.m., 21200 block of N.W. Valley View Road