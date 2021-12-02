Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Tuesday, Nov. 16 

Animal bite 

• 12:15 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40  

Assault 

• 11 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:39 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Physical disturbance 

• 12:03 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.  

Property damage 

• 1 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Tammy Cir. 

• 5 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

• 6 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

• 6:30 p.m., 20300 block of E. 42nd St. S.  

Stealing 

• 6 a.m., 1000 block N.E. 27th St.  

• 6:35 a.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Warrant 

• 3:39 a.m., S. Water St.  

• 5:31 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road at N.W. South Outer Road 

• 6:25 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 10 p.m., Ray County Jail 

Wednesday, Nov. 17 

Confined animal 

• 9:22 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Highland Lane 

Fraud 

• 5:39 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Hit and run 

• 5:45 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 6:30 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

Missing person 

• 4:40 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. 54th St. 

Narcotics 

• 12:59 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 4:33 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Neighborhood problems 

• 3 p.m., 2200 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

Physical disturbance 

• 7 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Golden Gate Ct.  

Property damage 

• 12 a.m., 700 block of. N.W. Missouri 7 

• 12:56 p.m., 2200 block of S.W. South Ave.  

Sex offense 

• 2:11 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Locust Dr.  

Stealing 

• 11:01 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 3:17 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 4:30 p.m., 2400 block of S.W. Rome Ct. 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 6:36 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Range St.  

• 8:12 p.m., 21200 block of N.W. Valley View Road 