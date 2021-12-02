The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Deadline to help military families is today: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion Post, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. The post is sponsoring a drive to collect new clothing and toys for the airmen and their families in the 442nd Fighter Wing, which recently returned from Afghanistan. Requested items include new (with tags) clothing for men, women and children (all sizes), toys for boys and girls, and gift cards. For further information, call Tom Tanner, 816-373-0221.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Tuba Christmas: Noon, Crown Center Square, 2450 Grand Blvd., Kansas City.

• If you want to play: Tuba and euphonium players are invited to perform. Registration is $10 and must be paid in advance. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m., and those involved will talk through the repertoire at 11:15. For players who want more information, visit sbrimhall@kcsymphony.org.

• If you want to listen: The noon-hour performance is free. Bring your own chairs. This will be outdoors, so dress for the weather.

Living Windows: 6 to 9 p.m., Independence Square. Enjoy live performances in the windows around the Square. Music from the Kansas City Women’s Chorus, local choirs, and instrumental ensembles, including a hand bell choir.

SATURDAY

Winter Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Independence. Produce, baked goods, and other locally produced items.

WEEKEND

“Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang” – Children’s Performing Theatre: 201 N Dodgion St, Independence, 816-325-7367, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $4 for children. To purchase tickets, call 816-325-7367.

Holiday Madness at Independence Center: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. This event will showcase multiple small vendors in the hallways of Independence Center.

ONGOING

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The estate is decorated for the season. Walk-in tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is decorated in Christmas finery, including the Victorians’ upside down Christmas tree. Tours available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit.