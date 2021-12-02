Grain Valley police reports

Wednesday, Nov. 10

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – noise complaint 

• Golfview Drive and Tyre Road – suspicious vehicle 

• 700 block of Main Street (police headquarters) – warrant verification (2) 

• 500 block of Southeast Eagles Parkway – citizen contact 

• 1100 of Northwest Willow Drive – physical disturbance 

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – stealing 

• 1400 block of Valley Woods Court – parking complaint 

• 600 block of Northwest Gateway Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact 

• 800 block of Kan-Sar Drive – follow-up to previous property damage 

• 1200 block of Southwest Foxtail Drive – 911 hangup 

• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm 

• 600 block of Walnut – follow-up to past stealing 

Thursday, Nov. 11 

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contract via phone (2) 

• 700 block of Main Street – careless and imprudent driver complaint  

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department 

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Children’s Mercy 

• 1100 block of Blue Branch – 911 hang-up 

• Eagles Parkway and Minter – motor vehicle accident 

• 1000 block of East Ryan Road – suspicious vehicle 

• Amanda Jean and Greystone – suspicious vehicle 

• 200 block of North Cypress – area check 

• 1400 block of Northwest Red Oak Court – welfare check 

• Route BB north of R.D. Mize Road – welfare check 

• 200 block of Northwest Aaron Lane – civil standby 

• 1200 block of Northwest Pamela – abandoned auto 

• 800 block of Southwest Meadowood Drive – property damage 

• Woodbury and Route BB – welfare check 

• Main Street at the westbound I-70 ramp – motor vehicle accident 

• 600 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – property damage 

• Minter Road – agency assist, traffic control 

• 1300 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – abandoned auto 

• Interstate 70 and Sterling Avenue – prisoner pickup, transport 