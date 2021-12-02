Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – noise complaint
• Golfview Drive and Tyre Road – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street (police headquarters) – warrant verification (2)
• 500 block of Southeast Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
• 1100 of Northwest Willow Drive – physical disturbance
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – stealing
• 1400 block of Valley Woods Court – parking complaint
• 600 block of Northwest Gateway Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 800 block of Kan-Sar Drive – follow-up to previous property damage
• 1200 block of Southwest Foxtail Drive – 911 hangup
• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm
• 600 block of Walnut – follow-up to past stealing
Thursday, Nov. 11
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contract via phone (2)
• 700 block of Main Street – careless and imprudent driver complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Children’s Mercy
• 1100 block of Blue Branch – 911 hang-up
• Eagles Parkway and Minter – motor vehicle accident
• 1000 block of East Ryan Road – suspicious vehicle
• Amanda Jean and Greystone – suspicious vehicle
• 200 block of North Cypress – area check
• 1400 block of Northwest Red Oak Court – welfare check
• Route BB north of R.D. Mize Road – welfare check
• 200 block of Northwest Aaron Lane – civil standby
• 1200 block of Northwest Pamela – abandoned auto
• 800 block of Southwest Meadowood Drive – property damage
• Woodbury and Route BB – welfare check
• Main Street at the westbound I-70 ramp – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – property damage
• Minter Road – agency assist, traffic control
• 1300 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – abandoned auto
• Interstate 70 and Sterling Avenue – prisoner pickup, transport