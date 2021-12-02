Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include the following:

Hawaiian Bros: 4030 S. Noland Road, inspected Nov. 9.

• All managers with ServSafe certification must transfer their ServSafe to an Independence food manager card no later than Nov. 16. Failure to do so may result in tickets being issue.

• Work table on cook line noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Inspection report must be posted for easy public viewing.

• 48 employees failed to obtain food handler cards as instructed in July 2021. These employees must provide a valid food handler card to management by Nov. 16 or they will be removed from the schedule. Twenty-four employees must obtain a valid food handler card by Nov. 22.

• No employee on duty with an Independence food manager card. There must be present on the premises of the food establishment a food service manager with an Independence manager card.

Taco Bell: 11020 E. 23rd St., inspected Nov. 10.

• There is no employee on staff with an Independence food manager card. All managers must transfer their ServSafe certificates to Independence food manager card and provide a copy to the restaurant prior to Nov. 19. These cards must be emailed to the Health Authority prior to the close of business on Nov. 19. Failure to do so will result in removal from the schedule and possible tickets being issued.

• Inspection report must be posted for easy public viewing. Current inspection report not posted.

• Flat area around soda nozzles on drive-thru dispenser noted not being kept clean.

• Fourteen employees must obtain a valid food handler card and provide a copy to the restaurant by Nov. 19 or they will be removed from schedule. Cards are to be emailed to the Health Authority by close of business on Nov. 19.