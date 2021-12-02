Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Quality Inn & Suites: 3120 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Nov. 8. No violations found.

Walgreens: 1701 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 8. No violations found.

Welcome Inn: 3300 Jefferson, inspected Nov. 9. No violations found.

Big Lots: 601 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 9. No violations found.

Pancho’s Mexican Food: 802 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 10.

• Vents in dining area had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Observed aluminum foil being used to cover shelving in the kitchen area.

• Observed dishes piled up in hand washing sink. Corrected; dishes were removed.

• Observed accumulation of buildup on gaskets in coolers.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 9.

The OMG Donut Shop: 710 W. Main St., inspected Nov. 10. No violations found.

Hy-Vee Meat/Seafood/Deli: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 10. No violations found.

Water’s Edge: 960 S.W. 37th St., inspected Nov. 10.

• Observed accumulation of buildup on the under hang of the beer dispenser. Corrected; cleaned on site.

• Observed accumulation of buildup inside the beer dispensers. Corrected; cleaned and sanitized on site.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 211 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 10. No violations found.

Blue Springs South High School concession: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Nov. 10.

• Observed black buildup around the outer opening edge of the ice machine. Correct by Jan. 9.

• Observed debris on floors in the stock room. Correct by Jan. 9.

Bliss Chocolatier: 3100 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 10.

• Observed single service cases stored on the floor. Corrected; cases were moved on top of table.

Cosentino’s .C. Kitchen/Sous Vide/Salad Bar/Smoked Meats: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 12.

• Observed the under hang of the drink station with accumulation of white buildup. Corrected; cleaned and sanitized on site.

• Observed raw fish stored above cooked meats in chiller. Corrected; fish was moved to bottom of chiller.

• Observed whole turkeys thawing in sitting water in the sink. Corrected; manager turned on faucet to allow running water.

• Observed bug light with accumulation of dead bugs in the bottom at the smoke station. Correct by Jan. 11.