Missouri leaders discuss 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

Blythe Bernhard

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

As school boards across the U.S. face conservative backlash to policies on masks, library books and social studies curriculum, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is proposing a “Parents' Bill of Rights” for the next legislative session.

Such a bill, similar to a federal version introduced last month by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, would require schools to provide information to parents on curriculum, extracurricular clubs, teacher training and school choice programs such as the Missouri Empowerment Scholarships Accounts.

"Parents have a fundamental right to oversee their children's education," said Matthew Spalding, vice president of Hillsdale College and executive director of the Trump administration's 1776 Commission, speaking Tuesday at a hearing of the Missouri Joint Committee on Education.

During the hearing, Republican committee members signaled their interest in the legislation.

"We need to give parents, who are after all the people paying for the education, the opportunity to provide input," said chairwoman Cindy O'Laughlin.

In a news release Tuesday, Schmitt said he is working with lawmakers on crafting a bill that would also require the state education department to create a "Missouri Transparency Portal" with curriculum, source materials, professional development programs and a list of guest speakers in schools and their cost.

The proposal is similar to efforts in Florida, Virginia and other states pushed by new right-wing groups such as Moms for Liberty.

Representatives from the Missouri School Boards Association and the state education department spoke at the hearing about their support for local control over curriculum and other policies.

Much of the language in the proposed bill is already required of school districts under public records laws, said Jessica Piper, a former teacher who is running for state representative in northwest Missouri.

“What these legislators are trying to do is get parents upset,” Piper said. “We already have rights. I think it's really about pushing that narrative for charters and privatizing public schools.”

Jarrett Pillsbury, a parent who has advocated for universal mask policies in the Francis Howell School District, called the bill of rights a “phantom argument.”

“It feels like so much performative posturing on the part of the attorney general to jostle the base,” Pillsbury said. “What frustrates me the most is we have real problems. We have a pandemic that needs to be addressed.”