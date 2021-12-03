The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Winter Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. Produce, baked goods, and other locally-produced items.

Christmas at Missouri Town 1855: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 8010 E. Park Road, Lee’s Summit. Warm up by the fire, help decorate our historic houses, join in with carolers and say hello to Belsnickle (a German folk character). Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For further information or to purchase tickets, call 816-229-8980, Ext. 106, or 816-524-8770 or visit missouritown@jacksongov.org.

“Coming Up Christmas” – 11 a.m., Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E. Winner Road. Puppeteer Kraig Kensinger and a cast of festive puppet creations. Tickets are $5 per person and seats may be reserved by calling 816-833-9777.

Cable Dahmer Arena Tree Lighting: 2:30 p.m., 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, 816-442-6100. Tree lighting, ice skating, visits with Santa, cookie decorating. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or via www.ticketmaster.com. Combo tickets are also available and include ice skating, a Mavericks game and other events.

Vaile Mansion’s Annual Champagne and Chandelier Event: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the Christmas décor while sipping champagne and enjoying appetizers. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/vaile-victorian-society-11175559118

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The holiday tour season has arrived and the Bingham-Waggoner estate is decorated for the season. Walk-in tours Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.