Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health (formerly Truman Medical Centers): 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Wednesday of this week from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415.

If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

If you are confused about “additional” and “booster” doses, speak with your health-care provider. You can also find additional information at https://jacohd.org/booster-doses

• December 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NRCCUA Building at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit. These clinics will offer all three vaccines, including booster and additional doses. These clinics will also offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 18, though a parent or guardian must sign consent for those vaccines. Appointments are strongly recommended and it is possible that the clinics may run out of vaccine for walk-in clients. To make an appointment to receive any of the vaccines at the 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/213114476772153

• Dec. 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, from 9 to 4 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty, Independence. This is a pediatric vaccine clinic which will offer COVID vaccinations for children between ages 5 and 11. All children, ages 5 to 11, will need a parent or guardian present to sign a consent form for vaccination. Appointments are strongly recommended and it is possible that the clinics may run out of vaccine for walk-in clients. To make an appointment for any of these clinics, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/213116275227147

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/