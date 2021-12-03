Please take that cigarette outside

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 1971:

• “SHOPPERS HERE VIOLATE NO-SMOKING ORDINANCE” – A little-known city ordinance that is violated hundreds of times daily by shoppers is one that prohibits smoking inside retail stores.

Store owners, afraid of losing business, will usually not confront a customer who has a cigarette in his mouth. Therefore, each year, carpets are burned and thousands of dollars of merchandise is lost from falling cigarette ashes.

Some retail outlet managers say they have lost business by not asking persons to put out cigarettes. Other customers, aggravated because of the smoke, have walked out of the store.

The problem with city ordinance No. 2347 is that few citizens know about it. “I didn’t know the city had an ordinance on smoking,” Lester Weinsheink, manager at Herms Mens’ Store, said. He added that he was “firm” about no smoking in his store and that he does not hesitate to tell customers to put out their cigarettes.

• “BUNNIES IN ‘GOOD FORM’ FOR BENEFIT GAME HERE” – The Playboy Bunnies, who are reported in “good form” for their charity touch football game Sunday with the Independence Jaycees, are “shaping up” for the 3 p.m. contest – a benefit for the Jaycees’ “Operation Reunion.”

Don Reynolds, Jaycee ticket chairman for the game at the All-School Stadium at William Chrisman High School, said the game will be played strictly by the rules. One of the Bunnies, Jacque Jenkins, an Independence resident, is a member of the “undefeated” Bunnie team.

The Operation Reunion fund, to bring 18 area GI’s home from Vietnam for the Christmas holidays, has passed the $5,000 mark.

• AT THE MOVIES

I-70 Drive-in Theater – “Something Big” with Dean Martin and Brian Keith, “Big Jake” with John Wayne, and “Kelly’s Heroes” with Clint Eastwood.

The Englewood – Walt Disney’s “The Living Desert” and “The Vanishing Prairie.”

Twin Drive-in Theatre – “Billy Jack” with Tom Laughlin and Delores Taylor, “Wait Until Dark” with Audrey Hepburn, “The Velvet Vampire,” “Scream of the Demon Lover,” “Mad Doctor of Blood Island” and “Blood Demon.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 1921:

• “PLENTY OF POWER NOW” – Steam was turned into the engines of the big new unit at the light plant at 6:30 o’clock yesterday evening and the great 34-ton flywheel began slowly to turn in its maiden revolution. More steam was turned on and the wheel moved faster. Workmen, who had been steadily employed at the plant for weeks getting the engine installed, stood almost breathless watching the giant go into action or hurried about to see that each of the many rods, bearings and valves functioned as it should. The new unit has nearly twice the capacity of both the others at the plant.

• “FOR CHRISTMAS MAIL” – “Write plain and tie tight.”

This is the message Postmaster Brady sends out to all who expect to mail packages at the post office. The annual Christmas rush is already beginning. The post office urges all who send mail to get it in early and mark it “To be opened Christmas.”

The post office puts on extra help for the Christmas rush, but dislikes to put green men on the delivery as the men familiar with the routes and the people can deliver much faster and much more accurately.

Recently a campaign has been made by the post office to have every house at which mail is delivered put up boxes. If there is no box the carrier must knock at the door and wait the coming of somebody or leave the letter or package in the open, unprotected and liable to blow away or be taken. Where there is a box, he feels perfectly safe. About ninety per cent of the people now have boxes. Mail is delivered every day to every portion within the city limits except where there are no sidewalks and only a small part of the city is without sidewalks.

• AT THE MOVIES

Electric Theater – “Bar Nothing” with Buck Jones and “The Foolish Age” with Doris May.

New Lewis Theater – “The False Road” with Enid Bennett and “2 Minutes to Go” with Charles Ray.