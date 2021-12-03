Rotary honors two Van Horn High School students

By The Examiner staff

Independence Rotary has named Leslie Pena Calderon and David Arredondo students of the month.

Leslie has participated in school activities including the multi-cultural club, the black student union, the varsity women’s basketball team and the varsity track and field team, and she has served as a manager for the varsity football team. In addition, Leslie has worked at the Big Biscuit and the Boys & Girls Club.

Leslie hopes to attend a college of art in order to become an architect. With that career, she wants to create houses and other buildings that will be affordable for people with limited incomes. She would also like to create abstract structures.

Leslie is the daughter of Nikki Carrivo.

David has participated in school activities including the Van Horn soccer team which has made it to state level competition two times during David’s involvement. David also plays on several soccer teams outside of school.

David hopes to go to college and is also hoping to play college soccer.

David is the son of Ana Soto.