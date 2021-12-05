Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Dec. 6.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Breaded fish, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, root vegetables and kale, tropical fruit mix, multigrain bread.

• Tuesday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, orange.

• Wednesday: Beef patty, salad with tomato and carrots, sweet potato wedges, hamburger bun, banana.

• Thursday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower and peas, cucumber and onion salad, banana, wholegrain bread.

• Friday: Meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, fiesta vegetables, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Lemon pepper tilapia, potatoes au gratin, steamed broccoli, plum halves.

• Tuesday: Beef taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, pineapple.

• Wednesday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash and zucchini, salad with chick peas and onion, tropical fruit.

• Thursday: Vegetable beef stew, steamed broccoli, wheat roll, diced peaches.

• Friday: Barbecue brisket, roasted garlic potatoes, festive tossed salad, cherry oatmeal crisp.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables.

• Tuesday: Chicken and Italian vegetable pasta, spiced pears, dessert.

• Wednesday: Taco salad, Spanish corn, dessert.

• Thursday: Apricot pork, wild rice, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Chicken alfredo, California vegetables, dessert.