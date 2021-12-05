Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Dec. 6. 

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200. 

Monday: Breaded fish, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, root vegetables and kale, tropical fruit mix, multigrain bread. 

• Tuesday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, orange. 

• Wednesday: Beef patty, salad with tomato and carrots, sweet potato wedges, hamburger bun, banana. 

Thursday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower and peas, cucumber and onion salad, banana, wholegrain bread. 

Friday: Meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, fiesta vegetables, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll. 

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.  

• Monday: Lemon pepper tilapia, potatoes au gratin, steamed broccoli, plum halves. 

Tuesday: Beef taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, pineapple. 

Wednesday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash and zucchini, salad with chick peas and onion, tropical fruit. 

Thursday: Vegetable beef stew, steamed broccoli, wheat roll, diced peaches. 

Friday: Barbecue brisket, roasted garlic potatoes, festive tossed salad, cherry oatmeal crisp.  

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out.  Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk. 

 Monday: Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables. 

Tuesday: Chicken and Italian vegetable pasta, spiced pears, dessert. 

Wednesday: Taco salad, Spanish corn, dessert. 

Thursday: Apricot pork, wild rice, carrots, dessert. 

 Friday: Chicken alfredo, California vegetables, dessert. 