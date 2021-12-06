Blue Springs police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Confined animal
• 9:22 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Highland Lane
Fraud
• 5:39 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Hit and run
• 5:45 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 6:30 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Missing person
• 4:40 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. 54th St.
Narcotics
• 12:59 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 4:33 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Neighborhood problems
• 3 p.m., 2200 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Physical disturbance
• 7 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Golden Gate Ct.
Property damage
• 12 a.m., 700 block of. N.W. Missouri 7
• 12:56 p.m., 2200 block of S.W. South Ave.
Sex offense
• 2:11 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Locust Dr.
Stealing
• 11:01 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 3:17 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:30 p.m., 2400 block of S.W. Rome Ct.
Suspicious circumstances
• 6:36 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Range St.
• 8:12 p.m., 21200 block of N.W. Valley View Road
Saturday, Nov. 18
Found animal
• 9:48 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. B St.
• 9:58 a.m., 1900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Road
Fraud
• 10:23 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Richwood Lane
Identity theft
• 11:47 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Stealing
• 4:25 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
• 4:33 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Stealing motor vehicle
• 6 a.m., 1100 block of N.E. 10th St.
• 8:30 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 37th St. Terr.
Warrant
• 9:41 a.m., 1100 block of S. W. Missouri 7
• 3:12 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Friday, Nov. 19
Animal found
• 3:33 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Check welfare
• 9:50 p.m., 1600 block of S.W. 9th St.
Found property
• 12:41 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Speas Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:49 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 7:28 p.m., N.W. Missouri 7
Physical disturbance
• 7 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Golden Gate Ct.
Stealing
• 9:13 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4 a.m., 1600 block of S.W. Stonecreek Dr.
• 9 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Stonecreek Dr.
Threats
• 8:42 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Knox Pl.
Trespass
• 8:17 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Warrant
• 8:25 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 10:39 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 9:13 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.