Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 17 

Confined animal 

• 9:22 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Highland Lane 

Fraud 

• 5:39 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Hit and run 

• 5:45 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 6:30 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

Missing person 

• 4:40 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. 54th St. 

Narcotics 

• 12:59 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 4:33 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Neighborhood problems 

• 3 p.m., 2200 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

Physical disturbance 

• 7 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Golden Gate Ct.  

Property damage 

• 12 a.m., 700 block of. N.W. Missouri 7 

• 12:56 p.m., 2200 block of S.W. South Ave.  

Sex offense 

• 2:11 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Locust Dr.  

Stealing 

• 11:01 a.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 3:17 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 4:30 p.m., 2400 block of S.W. Rome Ct. 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 6:36 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Range St.  

• 8:12 p.m., 21200 block of N.W. Valley View Road 

Saturday, Nov. 18 

Found animal 

• 9:48 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. B St. 

• 9:58 a.m., 1900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Road 

Fraud 

• 10:23 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Richwood Lane 

Identity theft 

• 11:47 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Stealing 

• 4:25 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.  

• 4:33 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 6 a.m., 1100 block of N.E. 10th St. 

• 8:30 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 37th St. Terr. 

Warrant 

•  9:41 a.m., 1100 block of S. W. Missouri 7 

• 3:12 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Friday, Nov. 19 

Animal found 

• 3:33 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Check welfare 

• 9:50 p.m., 1600 block of S.W. 9th St. 

Found property 

• 12:41 p.m., 1700 block of S.W. Speas Dr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 12:49 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 7:28 p.m., N.W. Missouri 7 

Physical disturbance 

• 7 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Golden Gate Ct. 

Stealing 

• 9:13 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 4 a.m., 1600 block of S.W. Stonecreek Dr.  

• 9 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Stonecreek Dr.  

Threats 

• 8:42 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Knox Pl. 

Trespass 

• 8:17 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Warrant 

• 8:25 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 10:39 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 9:13 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  