Busy week at local libraries

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering both in-person and virtual events in the coming weeks.

To access these events, it may be necessary to pre-register by visiting www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events.

If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Events this week include the following:

Tuesday, Dec. 7

• StoryWalk at South Independence branch: “Grow a Reader: An Interplanetary Tale.” Families are invited to take an outdoor StoryWalk when they visit the South Independence branch at 13700 East 35th St. S. between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., weekdays during December. “An Interplanetary Tale” tells the story of the library’s mascot, Marty the Martian, and how he learns to read. The book is available for checkout from the library.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a virtual class. Register online.

• It’s Cookie Time with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. This is the season to bake and eat. What are your favorite treats? Enjoy this virtual program by visiting our MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/at the scheduled day and time.

• Adulting Like a Boss: Cooking Skills (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Learn cooking skills from boiling an egg to home cooked gourmet treats. Registration is required for this virtual event.

• Grow A Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for virtual story times. We will bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• Thirty Minute Family Favorite Meals (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Lauren Lane, culinarian, will teach you how to save the time and stress in the kitchen. She will share three 30-minute recipes and give tips for cooking like a pro. This is a virtual event. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

• Indoor Storytime Event for Families: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley branch, 101 S.W. Eagles Parkway, Grain Valley; the Blue Springs North branch, 850 N.W. Hunter Drive, Blue Springs; the Lone Jack Programming Space, 211 N Bynum Road; or the North Independence branch at 317 West U.S. 24. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities and create memories. Registration is required and can be completed online.

• Canva for Food Businesses – Facebook Event Covers: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. This is a virtual event. Canva is the graphic design platform you never knew you needed. We know that that not all business owners are also graphic designers, so we will help you get started with this amazing tool.

• MacBook Pro Basic Skill Set 7 (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Curious about how to use a MacBook? Come learn all about Pages, Apple’s equivalent to Microsoft Word. Registration is required for this virtual event.

• Virtual Book Group: Ring Shout by P. Djeli Clark (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Join this virtual book discussion. Register now.

• Mad Science Presents “Let’s Measure” (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Join Mad Science as we learn the basics of measurement and the science behind estimation. Register now for this virtual program.

• Vaxxed in the Stacks: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: 4 to 7 p.m., Buckner branch, 19 E. Jefferson St., Buckner. This clinic is free and no registration is required.

• Introducing Pressbooks and the Indie Author Project: Free Self-Publishing Resources from your Library (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. You can learn how to create, share and discover independently published books with Mid-Continent Public Library’s free publishing resources. Register for this virtual event.

• Virtual Book Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict (Zoom). Join this book discussion. Register for this virtual event.

Thursday, Dec. 9

• Indoor Storytime Event for Families: 10 to 10:30 a.m., at the Blue Springs South branch, 2220 Missouri 7; Blue Springs North branch, 850 N.W. Hunter Drive; Blue Ridge branch, 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd.; Buckner branch, 19 E. Jefferson; the North Independence branch, 317 W. U.S. 24; or the South Independence branch, 13700 East 35th St. S. Register now for this fun time when you can hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities and create memories.

• Virtual Book Group: Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore (Zoom), 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This is a virtual book group discussion. Register to join.

• How to Build a Website: 6 to 7:30 p.m. This virtual event will help you have a web presence for your company so you can meet your customers where they are—online. Register for this program.

• Winter Lights and Holidays of Joy (MCPL360): 7 to 7:40 p.m. Enjoy this multicultural experience featuring stories of Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, all holidays that include lighting of candles to brighten the bleak winter days. Register for this virtual program.

Friday, Dec.10

• Grow A Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 6 to 6:3010 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for virtual story times. We will bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• Online Catalog Saved Searches (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. This virtual event helps you save searches that you have used before. Registration is required.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Saturday, Dec. 11

• StoryWalk at South Independence branch: "Grow a Reader: An Interplanetary Tale. Families are invited to take an outdoor StoryWalk when they visit the South Independence branch at 13700 East 35th St. S. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 11 and 12). An Interplanetary Tale tells the story of the library's mascot, Marty the Martian, and how he learns to read. The book is available for checkout from the library.