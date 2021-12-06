One wounded in shooting near Independence school

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

One person was critically wounded Monday morning in a shooting near Glendale Elementary in Independence as students arrived for classes. The shooting stemmed from a traffic accident several blocks away.

Police also said a vehicle with children inside was hit by gunfire, though no injuries were reported from that.

Police took the shooting suspect into custody near Cogan Drive and Milton Drive, in the residential area surrounding Glendale Elementary.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m., police said.

The traffic accident happened near Missouri 291 and Gudgell Road a few blocks east of the school, police said. Based on little visible damage, that accident did not appear serious, IPD spokesperson Jack Taylor said, but there was gunfire at that scene, and then one driver chased the other into the residential area.

Then the victim got out of his car and started to run, police said, and the suspect shot him. Taylor said police don't know if the shooting at the accident scene caused any injuries. No other people were reported injured.

Police said they continue to investigate the shooting but said they are not looking for any other suspects.

A spokesperson for the Independence School District said the school was not placed on lockdown and that she was not aware of whether parents were notified about the shooting.