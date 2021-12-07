Cats in need of loving homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has many wonderful cats that are looking for their forever homes.

Robby and Riley are litter mates who are five months old. Robby is a handsome black and white domestic shorthair. Riley is a white and gray tabby who has white feet. Both boys are very social and loves attention.

Stella is a gorgeous, muted calico who is 1½ years old. She is a little shy but will come out of her shell once she is used to her environment. Stella loves to be on her cat tree and is always the first one to the food bowl.

If you are looking for a cat to join your family and think one of these babies might be a good fit, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does home visits, vet checks, and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.