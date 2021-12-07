Community calendar

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop-ins are $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Tap dancing routines, warm ups and occasional performances. Work on skills, intermediate to advanced. Instructor approval required for new participants. Month sessions $20 to $25.

Noon Yoga: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Relax while toning and strengthening. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop-ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

18th Annual Winter Solstice Torch-Lit Hike: 5 to 7:30 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Celebrate the changing season. Paved, torch-lit trail, ice sculpture, live raptors, a bonfire, hot chocolate and the unveiling of wooden gingerbread cut-outs decorated by Independence residents.

Barre Fusion: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises and cardio training to create a fun total body workout. Month session are $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The estate is decorated for the season. Tours provided on a walk-in basis 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is now decorated in Christmas finery, including the Victorians’ upside down Christmas tree. Tours will be available Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Oak Grove drive-thru light and music display: 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. on weekends. This display is on 20 acres of land and provides coordinated music with the lights. Admission is $20 per car on weekdays and $25 per car on weekends.