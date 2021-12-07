Free pine cones at George Owens Nature Park

By The Examiner staff

The staff at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115, says a great number of pine cones have fallen from the eastern white pines this fall. The public is invited to pick up some cones for use in Christmas decorations.

The cones are free and are centered around the lodge, both on the ground and in a pile. The staff advises bringing a grocery bag or two for the cones.

The staff also advises that the eastern red cedar trees have produced a bumper crop of silvery-blue berries, which are also available to collect for use in decorations.

Feel free to pick up the cones or berries at the park. Do remember, however, that there are many situations in which picking up cones or berries in a nature area can be against the rules.