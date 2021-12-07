Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Wendy’s: 4105 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected Nov. 8.

• Manager noted working with an eyebrow piercing. Future violations will result in tickets being issued.

• Time/temperature requirements are not met. Pint of half and half found sitting on the counter.

• No employee on duty with an Independence food manager card.

• Front of all cooler drawers noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Beverage counter in drive-thru noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary:

1. Debris found on floor of dry stock area.

2. Walk-in cooler found with pooling water and debris.

3. Walk-in freezer found with debris.

4. Floor of ware washing area found with debris.

5. Walls beneath ware washing sink found dirty.

6. Heavy buildup found along base cove under ware-washing sink.

7. Floor beneath ovens found with a dirt buildup.

8. Wall behind chili found with food splash.

9. Both men’s and ladies’ rooms found with debris on floor.

10. Tables and floor in dining area found dirty.

• Twelve employees must obtain a valid food handler card or Independence food manager card and provide a copy to restaurant by Nov. 22 or they may be removed from the schedule.

Sonic Drive In: 11707 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 10.

• Cleaning of equipment and utensils:

1. Shelf beneath prep table in ware washing area found to be dirty.

2. Doors and control panels on fryers found to be heavily soiled.

3. Shelf beneath chili warmer found dirty.

4. Lids on chili found with dried-on food.

5. Pass-thru table, shelves and edges of table found dirty.

6. Flat area around soda nozzles found to be sticky.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary:

1. Mold-like substance found in caulking behind three-compartment sink.

2. Food and debris found along base cover beneath three-compartment sink.

3. Wall next to coffee maker found with a large amount of splash.

• Nine employees must provide restaurant with a valid food handler card by Nov. 23.