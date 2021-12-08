Blue Springs police looking for possible officer impersonator

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs police are searching for a man who reportedly has been impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Police said they've received several reports over the past six months of a man usually wearing a traffic vest jacket when he makes traffic stops – always in the dark and generally in Blue Springs, Grain Valley and surrounding communities.

The man is described as white, about 25 years old, 5-foot-8 with a medium build, blond hair and a scraggly beard. He wears the yellow traffic vest, not a police uniform. He drives an SUV or truck with blue lights. Police said that because stops were made in the dark, victims have had difficulty giving more precise descriptions.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at 816-228-0102 or 816-220-2630.