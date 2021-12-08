Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Nov. 22 

Animal bite 

• 7 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Kingston Dr. 

Injured animal 

• 12:03 p.m., 2500 of S.E. 7th St. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 12:24 p.m., N.W. R.D. Mize Road and N.W. Range 

Physical disturbance 

• 4:38 p.m., 2000 block of N.E. Avanti Dr.  

Stealing 

• 1 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hearnes Ave. 

• 8:30 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Duncan Road 

Traffic stop 

• 10:48 p.m., N.W. Kingsridge Dr. At N.W. Candletree Dr. 

Tuesday, Nov. 23 

Animal found 

• 8:58 a.m., 1600 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

Armed disturbance 

• 9:56 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

Assault 

• 11:30 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Castlerock 

Burglary 

• 12:45 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

Check welfare 

• 12:09 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Investigation 

• 8:18 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. (2) 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 5:43 p.m., N.W. Mock Ave.  

• 8:24 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy and N.W. Jefferson St. 

Physical disturbance 

• 10:28 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Cir.  

Stealing 

• 7:54 a.m., 300 block of S.E. Avon St.  

• 11:05 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 4:30 p.m., 2100 block of N.E. 23rd St. 

Verbal disturbance 

• 4:48 p.m., 500 block of N.W. 36th St. Terr. 

Warrant 

• 9:33 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  