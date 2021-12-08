Blue Springs police reports
Monday, Nov. 22
Animal bite
• 7 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Kingston Dr.
Injured animal
• 12:03 p.m., 2500 of S.E. 7th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:24 p.m., N.W. R.D. Mize Road and N.W. Range
Physical disturbance
• 4:38 p.m., 2000 block of N.E. Avanti Dr.
Stealing
• 1 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hearnes Ave.
• 8:30 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Duncan Road
Traffic stop
• 10:48 p.m., N.W. Kingsridge Dr. At N.W. Candletree Dr.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Animal found
• 8:58 a.m., 1600 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Armed disturbance
• 9:56 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Assault
• 11:30 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Castlerock
Burglary
• 12:45 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Check welfare
• 12:09 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Investigation
• 8:18 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. (2)
Motor vehicle accident
• 5:43 p.m., N.W. Mock Ave.
• 8:24 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy and N.W. Jefferson St.
Physical disturbance
• 10:28 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Cir.
Stealing
• 7:54 a.m., 300 block of S.E. Avon St.
• 11:05 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 4:30 p.m., 2100 block of N.E. 23rd St.
Verbal disturbance
• 4:48 p.m., 500 block of N.W. 36th St. Terr.
Warrant
• 9:33 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.