Independence restaurant inspectiions

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include the following:

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church: 603 N. Jennins Ave., inspected Nov. 30.

• Thermometers could not be located in reach-in coolers.

Rosewood Health and Rehab Center: 1515 W. White Oak, inspected Dec. 1.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Wall around dish machine found with a heavy mold-like substance and peeling paint. Mold must be remediated and wall repaired to a smooth washable non-absorbent surface.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Debris found on floor of dry stock.

• Handles of reach-in coolers in pantry No. 3 noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Corrected on site.

Thai Kitchen: 19321 E. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 1.

• Employee was observed eating in kitchen.

• Cases of alcohol were found stored on the floor in the area next to cash wrap.

Independence Events Center: 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 30.

• Hand-washing sinks noted not properly located. Hand sink in this bar was not functioning. A portable hand sink was provided. Corrected on site.

Pie Five Pizza: 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 30.

• “Sugar mold” found on edge of ice makers drop ledge.

• Interior of make cooler found dirty.