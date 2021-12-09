Amid holiday season, blood donors are needed

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center, the primary provider of blood and blood products to more than 70 local hospitals, has announced several blood drives during the next few days.

Blood donations continue to be essential to the health of people in this area, the group says. Donors are encouraged to sign up for one of these events:

• Dr. Julie Ball Memorial Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Dec, 16, Disabled American Veterans, 14605 E. U.S. 40. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and use group code CBTY.

• Chiefs Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec, 20, University Health Lakewood Medical Center, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and use group code KM. Each donor will receive a customized Chiefs’ blood donor T-Shirt.

• Crane Brewing Blood Drive, 12 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23, Crane Brewing, 6515 Railroad St., Raytown. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and use group code EG5N.

• Crossroads Hospice Blood Drive,1 to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 29 Crossroads Hospice, 14310 E. 42nd St. South, Unit 600, Independence. To make an appointment, visit safealifenow.org/group and use group code CBU2.

For more information or to set up your own blood drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 877-468-6844 or call Dawn Eblen at 816-352-2342.