Blue Springs police reports
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Assist outside agency
• 11:58 p.m., 1700 block of S.E. Timbercreek Ct. (2)
Burglary
• 4:01 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Hit and run
• 7:32 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. and N.E. Coronado Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:29 a.m., N.E. R.D. Mize Road and N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 11:42 a.m., 2900 bloc of N.W. South Outer Road
• 2:18 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 10:11 p.m., N.E. Sunnyside School Road and N.E. Mock Ave.
Prisoner detail transport
• 2:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Property damage
• 3:26 p.m., 200 block of S.E. Walnut
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
• 3 a.m., 800 block of S.E. Cedrus Lane
• 12 p.m., 20300 block of E. 45th St. S.
• 12:46 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 6 p.m., 19700 block of E. Jackson Dr.
• 7:25 p.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 1 a.m., 1900 block of S.W. Gladstone Dr.
• 3:30 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Threats
• 8:44 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Greenway Dr.
Warrant
• 7:32 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. and N.E. Corondo Dr.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Burglary
• 7:01 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Check welfare
• 5:15 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 24th St.
Stealing
• 7 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Shadow Glen Ct.
• 8 p.m., 400 block of N.W. Eastwood Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 7:13 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Suspicious circumstances
• 7:30 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Robin Cir.
Verbal disturbance
• 9:45 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. 6th Terr.
Friday, Nov. 26
Assault
• 8:30 a.m., 1500 N.W. Cardiff Dr.
Hit and run
• 3:25 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Gingerbread Ct.
Motor vehicle accident
• 4:14 p.m., S.E. Moore Ct. At S.E. Sunnyside School Road
• 4:29 p.m., U.S. 40
Physical disturbance
• 11:06 a.m., 3700 block of S.W. Jackson St.
Property damage
• 11:30 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Stealing
• 1:38 p.m., 600 block of S.W. 16th St.
• 11:30 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 5th St.