Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 24 

Assist outside agency 

• 11:58 p.m., 1700 block of S.E. Timbercreek Ct. (2) 

Burglary 

• 4:01 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Hit and run 

• 7:32 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. and N.E. Coronado Dr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 9:29 a.m., N.E. R.D. Mize Road and N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 11:42 a.m., 2900 bloc of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 2:18 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 10:11 p.m., N.E. Sunnyside School Road and N.E. Mock Ave. 

Prisoner detail transport 

• 2:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Property damage 

• 3:26 p.m., 200 block of S.E. Walnut 

Stealing 

• 12 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Jefferson St. 

• 3 a.m., 800 block of S.E. Cedrus Lane 

• 12 p.m., 20300 block of E. 45th St. S.  

• 12:46 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 6 p.m., 19700 block of E. Jackson Dr. 

• 7:25 p.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 1 a.m., 1900 block of S.W. Gladstone Dr.  

• 3:30 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Vesper St.  

Threats 

• 8:44 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Greenway Dr.  

Warrant 

• 7:32 p.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. and N.E. Corondo Dr.  

Thursday, Nov. 25 

Burglary 

• 7:01 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Check welfare 

• 5:15 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 24th St. 

Stealing 

• 7 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Shadow Glen Ct. 

• 8 p.m., 400 block of N.W. Eastwood Dr.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 7:13 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 7:30 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Robin Cir. 

Verbal disturbance 

• 9:45 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. 6th Terr. 

Friday, Nov. 26 

Assault 

• 8:30 a.m., 1500 N.W. Cardiff Dr.  

Hit and run 

• 3:25 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Gingerbread Ct. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 4:14 p.m., S.E. Moore Ct. At S.E. Sunnyside School Road 

• 4:29 p.m., U.S. 40 

Physical disturbance 

• 11:06 a.m., 3700 block of S.W. Jackson St.  

Property damage 

• 11:30 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Candletree Dr. 

Stealing 

• 1:38 p.m., 600 block of S.W. 16th St. 

• 11:30 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 5th St. 