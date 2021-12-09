Grain Valley city office filing gets started

By The Examiner staff

Filing has opened for those running in Grain Valley municipal elections on April 5, 2022.

Filing is open through Dec. 28. The mayor's office and half of the board of aldermen seats – one in each of the city's three wards – are up for election in April. Elected officials in Grain Valley have two-year terms.

Mayor Chuck Johnston filed for re-election on the first day, as did Ward 2 Alderman Rich Knox, and former alderman Dale Arnold filed in Ward 1. Besides Johnston and Knox, Aldermen Jayci Stratton (1) and Bob Headley (3) also have terms expiring next year.

Candidates must file at the city clerk's office in City Hall, 711 Main St., For more information about candidacy and filing, visit cityofgrainvalley.org/officials/elections/.