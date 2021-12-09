Grain Valley police reports
Thursday, Nov. 11
• 700 block of Main Street (police headquarters) – citizen contact via phone (2)
• 700 block of Main Street (police headquarters) – careless and imprudent driver complaint
• 1100 block of Blue Branch – 911 hang-up
• Eagles Parkway and Minter – motor vehicle accident
• 1000 block of East Ryan Road – suspicious vehicle
• Amanda Jean and Greystone – suspicious vehicle
• 200 block of North Cypress – area check
• 1400 block of Northwest Red Oak Court – welfare check
• Route BB north of R.D. Mize Road – welfare check
• 200 block of Aaron Lane – civil standby
• 1200 block of Northwest Pamela – abandoned auto
• 800 block of Southwest Meadowood Drive – property damage
• Woodbury and Route BB – welfare check
• Main Street at the westbound I-70 ramp – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – property damage
• 6200 block of Minter Road – agency assist, traffic control
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – abandoned auto
• Interstate 70 at Sterling Avenue – prisoner pickup/transport
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Children’s Mercy
Friday, Nov. 12
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant verification
• 900 block of Deer Creek – suspicious activity
• 1400 block of Olympic Drive – alarm
• Interstate 70 – stranded driver
• 1100 block of Northwest Baytree – animal bite, dog on dog
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbing the peace
• Eagles Parkway and Cross Creek – abandoned auto
• 600 block of Murial – suspicious person
• 100 block of Main – suspicious person
• Ridgeview and Gateway – abandoned auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact via phone
• 1200 block of Box Elder – citizen contact