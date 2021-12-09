Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

On The Border: 19921 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Dec. 1.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. The bar area found with badly damaged wall, broken floor tiles. These areas must be repaired as this is a repeat violation that was not previous repaired as directed.

• Poisonous/toxic materials not stored separately, away from food, equipment. Chemical found hanging on edge of bar hand sink.

• Timer in breading area found not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

Thai Spice: 18931 E. Valley View Pkwy, inspected Nov. 23.

• Kitchen staff was observed eating in food prep area. Eating is not allowed in the food prep area as the hand to mouth contact can spread disease.

• Fronts and interiors of coolers and freezers noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Kitchenware/tableware were contaminated. Utensils found stored with food contact surface presented. (Corrected on site)

• Back door found propped open.

• Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings. 2 buckets of noodles found sitting next to hand sink in ware washing area. Corrected on site.)

Panera Bread: 18800 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 22

• Employee noted behind counter without properly restrained hair. Corrected on site.

• Employee noted working with a nose ring. Future violations may result in tickets. Corrected on site.

• Interior of low boy cooler beneath drive-thru espresso machine noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floor of dish washing area noted with dirt and debris.

• Fifteen employees must provide restaurant a valid food handler card by Dec. 10 or they will be removed from the schedule.