Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Sushi Avenue: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 12.

• Observed the bottom of the prep table had accumulation of debris. Correct by Jan. 11.

Dollar Tree: 1342 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 12.

• Noticed dented cans on the shelving unit for sale. Corrected on site. Manager removed the cans.

Yogurtini: 1122 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 12. No violations found.

Devine Catering and Events Planning: 4008 S.W. Ninth St., inspected Nov. 15. No violations found.

The Cake Pan: 609 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Nov. 15.

• Observed food debris in the bottom of the reach-in freezer. Correct by Jan. 11.

Simply Frosted: 1121 W. Main St., inspected Nov. 15.

• Observed accumulation of food debris on the bottom of the reach-in coolers. Correct by Jan. 11.

• Observed scoops stored in flour and sugar with handles in food. Correct by Jan. 11.

Blue Springs South High School football concession: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Nov. 15.

• Observed black buildup around the outer opening edge of the ice machine. Correct by Jan. 9.

• Observed debris on the floors in the stock room. Correct by Jan. 9.

The Pizza Place: 1711 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 15.

• Observed food debris in the bottom of the drawer cooler.

• Observed food debris along the ledge of the prep table.

• Observed shelled eggs and raw hamburger beef stored above shredded cheese in the reach-in cooler. Corrected; cooler was organized to allow separation of raw and ready-to-eat foods.

• Test strips were not available for chlorine sanitizer for dishwasher.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 14.

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant: 801 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Nov. 15.

• Reach-in cooler in the drink station was sticky.

• Reach-in cooler in the kitchen had food and residue at the bottom of the cooler.

• Monitor in the kitchen had a buildup of food residue.

• Noticed employee cups in the dishwasher.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 14.