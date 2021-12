The Examiner

Friday is the last day to sign up for an educational event Saturday at Burr Oak Woods in Blue Springs.

"Discover Nature: Winter Sleepers" is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the nature center, 1401 N.W. Park St., 816-228-3766. A program to educate people of all ages about the Missouri animals that hibernate during the winter.

Registration is required and must be completed on or before Dec. 10 by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.