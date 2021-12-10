Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

WEEKEND

Candlelight Tour of Fort Osage: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 107 Osage St., Sibley. See the holidays through the eyes of the soldiers assigned to Fort Osage during the 19th century. Enjoy snacks and seasonal beverages along with holiday activities. Tickets are $10 per person. Reserve tickets by visiting https://rectracweb.jacksongov.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?display=detail&module=pst&keyword=candlelight

Holiday Madness at Independence Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 18801 E. 39th St. S., Independence. Small vendors will present their wares.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The estate is decorated for the season. Tours provided on a walk-in basis 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is now decorated in Christmas finery, including the Victorians’ upside down Christmas tree. Tours will be available Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Oak Grove drive-thru light and music display: 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. on weekends. This display is on 20 acres of land and provides coordinated music with the lights. Admission is $20 per car on weekdays and $25 per car on weekends.