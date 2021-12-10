Consumers have had enough

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Dec. 6-11, 1971:

• “CONSUMER REVOLT POSSIBLE IN ’70s” – H. Bruce Palmer, president of the Council of Better Business Bureaus, Inc., said Tuesday that during the 1970’s we may “witness the first full-scale consumer revolt in history.”

“It is obvious that the consumer has reached an upper tolerance level with regard to discounts that don’t discount, miracle products that are not so miraculous and new features that are nothing more than a rehash of existing products,” Palmer said. “Consumers want the truth. They have become aware that they are not receiving high quality and performance standards in many cases and don’t know quite what to do about it.”

Palmer had no particular buying tips for Christmas shoppers except to be careful in overusing credit. “There is a great temptation to fill all the space under the Christmas tree.”

• “FIVE-YEAR WAIT OVER; GM&O ANSWERS LETTER” – It took the City of Blue Springs five years to get an answer from the Gulf, Mobile and Ohio Railroad regarding a possible land purchase, but apparently all is not lost, in spite of the enormous time lag.

John Parkinson, who was city engineer in 1967, sent a letter to the railroad at its Mobile, Ala., headquarters, inquiring whether the railroad was interested in selling Railroad Lake, located on Missouri 7. The city at that time was considering development of a park system.

The GM&O sent a reply Sept. 8 of this year. Yes, they were interested in selling the 20-acre tract for $60,000. The city council Monday night authorized negotiations for securing an option on the land.

In an effort to get action on widening of Missouri-7 to four lanes, the council also authorized indicating the city’s willingness to provide the necessary right-of-way.

From The Independence Examiner in late 1921:

The story of the escaped leopard in Independence came to an end 100 years ago this week.

In October 1921, news of its escape from the Horne Zoo Arena Company, a few blocks east of the Square, was carried in detail on page one day after day. There were possible sightings, fears for the safety of children walking to school and finally a plan to gather 1,000 men on the Square.

“’We wish to find the animal or make it plain to the community that he is not within the designated territory,’ said organizer R.W. McCurdy. ‘For this reason we ask that everyone take an interest in the hunt and do all he can to make it a success.’”

That didn’t work out. Some came to help. Many came to gawk. The searchers had no luck.

“LEOPARD STILL AT LARGE” the paper told its readers on Oct. 24, The story said, “Neither the leopard nor any trace was found.”

Weeks passed. Halloween, then Thanksgiving. Page one had stories of plans to close springs near the Square for health reasons. William H. Waggoner, co-founder of the Waggoner-Gates Mill, died at 81. Englewood got a post office. There was a bad outbreak of smallpox.

But nothing about the escaped leopard.

Then on Dec. 8 the paper framed the issue oddly with this headline: “LEOPARD BACK TO THE ZOO.”

Back? Well, yes. But dead too.

“The black leopard, principal of newspaper stories by the score on this continent and perhaps of cablegram stories even in European countries, is really dead, it has been announced by I.S. Horne. The carcass arrived in Independence by American Express this morning and was turned over to Mr. Horne. Mr. Horne at once opened the crate and said the animal was the one that had escaped.”

“Many people gathered on the streets up town when Mr. Horne stopped his motor car carrying the carcass for a few minutes.”

In Texas County in south-central Missouri, a fox hunter named Matt Todd was hunting with his dogs. Accounts vary, but the dogs treed or hemmed in the leopard. The leopard made a run for it, and Todd shot it.

“Since its escape from the zoo two months ago tomorrow,” the paper reported, “the animal covered 180 miles as the crow flies.”

“Horne says that the leopard seems to have fared well for it was in good shape. It is not known what the animal lived on, since its escape from the zoo, for although there have been reports of it having been in various places no one has ever given for sure that he has seen the animal or that it has been in his community, until the report came that it had really been killed at Houston, Texas County, by Matt Todd.”

