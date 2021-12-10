Grain Valley police reports
Friday, Nov. 12
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant verification
• 900 block of Deer Creek – suspicious activity
• 1400 block of Olympic Drive – alarm
• Interstate 70 – stranded driver
• 1100 block of Northwest Baytree – animal bite, dog on dog
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbing the peace
• Eagles Parkway and Cross Creek – abandoned auto
• 600 block of Murial – suspicious person
• 100 block of Main – suspicious person
• Ridgeview and Gateway – abandoned auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact via phone
• 1200 block of Box Elder – citizen contact
Saturday, Nov. 13
• 800 block of Mulberry Court – harassment
• 800 block of Kan-Sar – suspicious activity
• Creek Ridge – suspicious activity
• Nelson and Highland – area check
• 1400 block of Northwest Eagle Ridge – disturbance
• 1000 block of Scenic – verbal disturbance
• 1400 block of Golfview Drive – disturbing the peace
• 1200 block of Valley Woods – area check
• 1000 block of Rock Creek Lane – civil standby
• 1600 block of Eagles Parkway
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – property damage