Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Friday, Nov. 12 

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant verification 

• 900 block of Deer Creek – suspicious activity 

• 1400 block of Olympic Drive – alarm 

• Interstate 70 – stranded driver 

• 1100 block of Northwest Baytree – animal bite, dog on dog 

• 700 block of Main Street – disturbing the peace 

• Eagles Parkway and Cross Creek – abandoned auto 

• 600 block of Murial – suspicious person 

• 100 block of Main – suspicious person 

• Ridgeview and Gateway – abandoned auto 

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact via phone 

• 1200 block of Box Elder – citizen contact 

Saturday, Nov. 13 

• 800 block of Mulberry Court – harassment 

• 800 block of Kan-Sar – suspicious activity 

• Creek Ridge – suspicious activity 

• Nelson and Highland – area check 

• 1400 block of Northwest Eagle Ridge – disturbance 

• 1000 block of Scenic – verbal disturbance 

• 1400 block of Golfview Drive – disturbing the peace 

• 1200 block of Valley Woods – area check 

• 1000 block of Rock Creek Lane – civil standby 

• 1600 block of Eagles Parkway 

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – property damage 