Independence Rotary honors two at Fort Osage

By The Examiner staff

Malcolm Davis and Keegan Maples have been selected as the Independence Rotary Students of the Month for Fort Osage High School.

Malcolm has received many honors while in high school, including being accepted into the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society. He has also received the scholar athlete award, and earned varsity letters for tennis and choir as well as an honorable mention at the Missouri Music Composition Contest. He was admitted to the all-district men’s and mixed choirs.

Malcolm has served as a Student Ambassador and a member of the Youth Advisory Council.

In addition, Malcolm has participated in the Touch of Class Chamber Choir and been a cast member of the school’s productions of “Give My Regards to Broadway” and “Our Town.”

Malcolm hopes to attend college to study music technology and production. He would like to work in live music, a recording studio or as a recording artist or producer.

Malcolm is the son of Sallie and Monte Davis.

Keegan Maples has been a member of the National Honor Society and has been a national qualifier in speech and debate. She has also served as the vice president of speech and debate at Fort Osage. Keegan has also participated in the school’s drama club, her youth group, and has been honored with awards for leadership, compassion, service and humility.

Keegan hopes to attend college to study nursing. She hopes to be a surgical nurse and a traveling nurse.

Keegan is the daughter of Brenda and Bruce Maples.