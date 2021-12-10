Jackson County puts mask mandate on Monday agenda

By The Examiner staff

With COVID-19 cases in the area rising again, Jackson County legislators are scheduled to vote Monday on a renewed mask mandate for the county outside Independence and Kansas City.

The mandate would apply to indoor public spaces, with exceptions for those under age 5, people in a restaurant or bar who are “actively consuming food or drink,” and those with a disability such that a mask would pose a medical problem.

It would take effect Monday. Legislators meet Monday morning at the courthouse in downtown Kansas City.

The Lee's Summit City Council has scheduled a meeting for Monday afternoon to possibly direct the city manager to “not assign designated resources” in support of a mandate,

Following guidance from the county Health Department, County Executive Frank White Jr. ordered a mask mandate in August. Legislators renewed it twice, but then on Dec. 12 two legislators flipped their votes, bringing a 5-4 vote to end the mandate.

The resolution prepared by White's office, to be voted on Monday, says vaccination rates remain low, Jackson County and every adjoining county has high transmission of the disease and the “number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and Intensive Care Unit Admissions in Jackson County has increased steadily since early November 2021.”

Independence and Kansas City have their own independent health departments and the power to decide mask mandates and other health measures on their own. Neither has a mandate, except for schools in Kansas City.