Old Stark School building to be torn down

By The Examiner staff

The old Stark School building in Blue Summit is to be torn down.

The county plans to seek bids for the work and has estimated the cost at $100,000, County Administrator Troy Schulte said.

Officials have said for years that the empty building on Blue Ridge Boulevard south of Truman Road was being used for drugs, dog fighting and other illegal activities.

The County Legislature approved a plan in early 2019, amid much controversy, to let a California company, KADO Partners, turn the building into a halfway house for federal prisoners getting ready to make the transition back into society. It would have housed about 130 white-collar criminals who would have gone out to jobs in the community during the day. That plan never came together.