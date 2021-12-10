Two new Eagle Scouts in Independence

The Examiner

BSA Troop 492 in Independence has two new Eagle Scouts.

The troop, at Susquehanna Baptist Church and sponsored by John Snow DDS, held an Eagle Court of Honor on Oct. 19 for Daniel James Gillaume and JD Young.

Daniel James Gillaume joined Troop 492 in September 2016, coming from Pack 206. He has earned 29 merit badges and a Bronze Palm. He has attended H. Roe Bartle Scout Camp for five years, amd he is Warrior Shadow of Little Walk A Lot in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. His high adventure participation includes South Dakota.

He has been an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, scribe, chaplain’s aide, quartermaster and den chief.

For his Eagle service project, Daniel cleared and planted a native garden for wild animals at George Owens Nature Park.

Daniel is a seminar at Fort Osage High School, where he has been in choir. He is the son of Pamela Guillaume and the recently deceased Jim Guillaume.

JD Young joined Troop 492 in January 2015, coming from Pack 333. He has earned 30 merit badges. He has attended H. Roe Bartle Scout Camp for six years and is Warrior Son of Bright Ever Burning Ember in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. His high adventure participation includes Colorado. He has served in the troop position of scribe.

For his Eagle service project, JD cleaned and updated a memorial dedicated to The Trail of Tears.

JD graduated from Staley High School and is attending the Crowder Institute of Welding. He is the son of Allen and Stephanie Young and Kevin and Amy Morris.

– Submitted to The Examiner