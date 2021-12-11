The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Puppetry Arts Institute Holiday Showcase: 11 a.m., 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence. Puppeteer Kraig Kensinger and a cast of festive puppets bring seasonal tales, tunes and Yuletide fun. Admission is $5 per person, and seats may be reserved by calling 816-833-9777.

Citizen Science Saturday: Winter Bird ID: 12:30 to 1 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For ages 9 and up. You will be introduced to iNaturalist, eBird and other bird identification apps, and then learn to record encounters with wildlife and help to gather data for one of the area winter bird counts. IPhones, iPads, Android phones or tablets are recommended. Registration is required before the program begins.

Candlelight Tour of Fort Osage: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., 105 Osage St., Sibley, 816-229-8980. See how the holidays were celebrated in the early 19th century. Stop by the education center for seasonal beverages and snacks. Admission is $10 per person.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music provided by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.

SUNDAY

A Tale of a Beauty and a Beast, Theatre on Ice: 4:30 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Local ice skaters of all ages tell the classic story. Tickets are $5 at https://www.heartlandfsc.org/theater-on-ice or at the door. Free for ages 4 and under.

TUESDAY

Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Courtyard Garden Inn, 19677 E. Jackson Drive, Independence.. All donors will be entered into drawing to win a private showing (for 50 people) of "The Matrix Resurrections." Sixteen people will get a $10 Amazon gift card. To make an appointment, call 1 800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), use the Red Cross blood donor app or visit Red Cross Blood.org.

ONGOING EVENTS

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.