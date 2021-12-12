Upcoming Kansas City Public Library events

The Examiner

The Kansas City Public Library has upcoming virtual and in-person events. To attend virtual events, visit kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar. Click on the blue type listing the title of the event and follow directions. To RSVP for an event, click on the blue type listing of the title before the time of the event and then click on RSVP.

This list includes virtual events and in-person evens in Eastern Jackson County. For a complete list of events, visit the calendar referenced above.

Ongoing

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. For families and children. Stories, songs and early learning skills are offered online on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m.

• Kids Café: 4 to 5 p.m., most weekdays, Trails West Branch Library, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence. This event will provide meals for children ages 1 to 18. Parents and guardians can follow the signs to a designated entrance where meals will be individually packed and ready for pickup. (Not offered on holidays)

Tuesday, Dec. 14

• Wikipedia 101: Uploading Images to Wikimedia Commons, 12 p.m. A virtual event to explain the Wikimedia Commons, a repository for images and media that works in tandem with Wikipedia. No Wikipedia experience is required. RSVP needed.

• Medicare Made Easy: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. An online designed for adults and to help you get your questions answered. RSVP needed.

• NickiFit-Cardio Kickboxing PLUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. An online event designed for adults. Benefits include increased cardio endurance, coordination, improved posture and flexibility in the lower back. To view, just visit kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar and search for this program. There will be a link to connect you to the class.

• Dissident Formalisms: 6:30 p.m. An online event designed for adults. Kansas City artis Armin Muhsam explains the use of collage. Muhsam is a professor of painting at Northwest Missouri State University who has exhibited his work across the U.S. and Europe. Watch this program live at YouTube.com/kclibrary.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

• Science Matters: Monthly Lunch & Learn with the Linda Hall Library – the Reintroduction of the Brown-Headed Nuthatch to Missouri Pine Woodlands: 12 to 1 p.m. A program designed for adults, kids and teens. Visit kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar and search for this program.

• Downtowners Book Group Readers’ Roundup: 12 to 1 p.m. An online book group for adults. RSVP needed.

• Make, Do, Tell: 1 to 2 p.m. An online program designed for teens. Each Wednesday the librarians engage in an interesting and educational event such as unboxing an ant farm or practicing the alphabet in sign language. RSVP needed.

• NickiFit-Body Sculpt: 6 to 7 p.m. A program designed for adults. Tone and define large and small muscles via high-intensity interval training. Work for 30 seconds and rest for 15. Grab your dumbbells. Visit https://www.kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar and search for the program.

• Baristas Book Group Reads "White Chrysanthemum" – 7 to 8 p.m. A virtual book club for adults. RSVP needed.