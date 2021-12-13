Burn ban this week in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence has extended its burn ban until Friday morning, due to continued dry and at times windy conditions.

The ban is for all outside or open fires except for residential barbecuing. The Fire Department initially had issued the ban for this past weekend.

The National Weather Service has posted a high-wind watch for the metro area and beyond for Wednesday. The wind that afternoon and evening is expected to be out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 65 mph. In addition to adding to the fire danger, the Weather Service says those winds could take down trees and power poles and make driving more difficult. There’s a slight chance of rain Wednesday night.

The city reminds people to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbecue charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water. For more information about the current outdoor burn ban, call the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.