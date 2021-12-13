Grain Valley seeking public comment on police building plans

The Examiner

The Grain Valley police station study group is holding an open public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 207 Walnut St.

Attendees will be able to take a virtual tour of the Grain Valley police station. Members of the study group will be available to discuss proposed design specifics. Representatives of the architectural design firm, Hoefer Welker, will also be available, as will police officers and city officials.

The study group expects to consider comments received at the meeting when making recommendations to city officials for a final design approach.

– Submitted to The Examiner