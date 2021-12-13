Jackson County Legislature rejects mask mandate for indoor public places

Jeff Fox and Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

With COVID-19 cases in the area rising again, Jackson County legislators on Monday narrowly rejected renewing a mask mandate for indoor public places.

“I think this just makes sense,” said Legislator Scott Burnett, D-Kansas City, who voted for the mandate, along with Jalen Anderson, D-Blue Springs; Ronald Finley, D-Kansas City, and Crystal Williams, D-Kansas City.

Others said the move wouldn’t have been in line with what other communities in the area are doing to fight the pandemic. They also pointed out that the mandate would not have covered Independence or Kansas City, which have their own public health jurisdictions, but it would have affected Blue Springs, Lee's Summit and other communities.

“People were told to be vaccinated and boosted. Those who did that should not be punished just because they live out east,” said Legislator Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit. He voted no along with Jeanie Lauer, R-Blue Springs, Charlie Franklin, D-Independence, Theresa Cass Galvin, R-Lee's Summit, and Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City.

Legislators debated the situation in the schools, singling out Blue Springs, where cases have surged, as well as Lee’s Summit. Williams mentioned Blue Springs, which dropped its mask mandate immediately after the county dropped its mandate a month ago, and she said “there are a lot of very, very anxious parents there.”

But Galvin said the county is not responsible for what local school districts do to control the pandemic.

Williams pointed out that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has told school districts to drop mask mandates and other pandemic measures. At least one area school district has fired back, saying the attorney general has no authority to make those demands, that the state legislature has specifically given school districts the power to address transmissible diseases, and that a recent Cole County ruling on which Schmitt has based his demands has no bearing beyond Cole County.

“Your invocation of ‘rights’ untethered to an obligation to exercise them responsibly invites lawlessness,” school district attorney W. Joseph Hatley wrote to Schmitt on Friday. “This is especially pernicious coming from your office, because of the outsized weight some may attach to your opinions. But as Missouri’s courts have repeatedly said, the opinions of the Attorney General have no binding authority.”

One county legislator seemed to leave the door open to a mask mandate if conditions warrant that.

“I just don’t think the timing is right, now,” Franklin said Monday.

Following guidance from the county Health Department, County Executive Frank White Jr. ordered a mask mandate in August. Legislators renewed it twice this fall, but then on Nov. 12 two legislators – Finley and Miller – flipped their votes, bringing a 5-4 vote to end the mandate.

Monday's resolution, prepared by White's office, says vaccination rates remain low, Jackson County and every adjoining county has high transmission of the disease and the “number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and Intensive Care Unit Admissions in Jackson County has increased steadily since early November 2021.”

Finley said the vote in November was a difficult one for him but that he thought things would get better in the community with the mask mandate gone.

“But the result has been the opposite,” he said Monday. “There have been more people die. We've had more cases.”

Finley said as a matter of public policy legislators should do what they can to reduce death and illness.

Independence and Kansas City have their own independent health departments and the power to decide mask mandates and other public health measures on their own. Neither has a mandate, except for schools in Kansas City.

Cases continue rising

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area, mirroring trends around the state and country.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 125 on Monday 99, up from 99 last week and essentially a 100 percent increase from four weeks ago.

Through Monday the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 14.4 percent, compared with 14.6 last week and up from 10.3 percent two weeks ago. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole rose from 10.3 and 13.4 the last two weeks to 14.5 percent.

The city of Independence reported its rolling seven-day average on Dec. 1 at 20.3 percent, up from 8.8 percent three weeks earlier.

The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.” Like last week, all Missouri counties are considered high compared with about half in late October.

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 323 for EJC, up from 255 last week and 150 the week before that.

But the CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 477, while statewide it is 290.

The city of Independence listed its seven-day rate on Dec. 1 as 150, up from 133 on Nov. 10.

The county Health Department's listed nearly 1,100 additional cases and four deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 43,949 cases and 555 deaths through Monday, though none in the last seven days.

The city of Independence reported 21,947 total cases through Dec. 1, more than 1,000 more from three weeks earlier, and 256 total deaths – up six from Nov. 10.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 52.4 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up nearly one percentage point from last week and even with the statewide figure, which ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 41.7 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 57.8 percent of those 18 to 64 and 82.1 percent of those 65 and older. Federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 less than a month ago, and booster shots for adults also have been approved.

Metrowide, 56.4 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, also up nearly one percentage point from last week.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, as of the end of November, 15 percent of children age 5-11 in Eastern Jackson County (outside of Kansas City and Independence) had received at least their first vaccination doses – 4,102 children.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 139 on Sunday, up slightly from 136 last but continuing a rise since mid-November. Before this increase, that average generally declined from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, through Sunday there have been 246,006 confirmed cases and 3,302 deaths since the pandemic began, more than 6,200 additional cases and 33 additional deaths from last week's totals.