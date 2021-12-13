Plea deal means five-year sentence in bank robbery

By The Examiner staff

A former Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank at the Independence and Kansas City border four years ago.

Jamarious Braxton, 32, now of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Kansas City to one count of bank robbery. As part of the plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Braxton is to be sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole and must pay $2,100 restitution to Arvest Bank.

With his guilty plea, Braxton admitted that he robbed the Arvest Bank, 8959 E. U.S. 40, Kansas City, a block west of Blue Ridge Cutoff, on Oct. 21, 2017. He walked inside, handed a teller a note demanding $4,000 and threatened to shoot the teller in the face. The teller handed Braxton $2,100, and he left.

According to court documents, in January 2018 a former co-worker of Braxton's in Kansas City and Independence recognized him on an FBI notice and identified him to the FBI as the bank robber. Federal agents then learned Braxton was wanted for robbery in Memphis, then heard from law enforcement in Tennessee that Braxton had been arrested for robbing a Memphis bank shortly after the Arvest Bank robbery.

Investigators compared Braxton’s DNA and fingerprint with evidence collected after the Arvest robbery. Braxton has pleaded guilty to the Memphis bank robbery and been sentenced in that case.