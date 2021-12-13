Program highlights Truman efforts on civil rights

By The Examiner staff

"Freedom From Fear – Truman’s Fight For Civil Rights" is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It's an online program is presented by the Truman Library Institute.

The speakers are Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II and U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, author of "Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge Waties J. Waning."

In 1946, a decorated Black war veteran, Isaac Woodard, was pulled from a Greyhound bus, beaten and blinded while in police custody. A few months later, two Black Georgia couples were dragged from their car, tied up and shot 60 times at close range. No arrests were made. Protestors marched on Washington carrying signs that requested “Freedom From Fear.”

Though Congress would not act, President Truman responded by issuing Executive Order 9808, creating a Presidential Committee on Civil Rights. This was the first significant federal response to racial violence since Reconstruction.

This program will present the story of Truman’s response to the racial violence 75 years ago.

This program is free. Register to receive a program link at https://www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/tli-events/