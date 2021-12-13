Teenager fatally shot in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence police continue to investigate a Saturday evening shooting that killed a teenager. Police said Sunday they had a person of interest in custody.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. in the 600 block of North Westwood Drive, a residential area north of Truman Road between Noland and Lee's Summit roads. Inside the home, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was visiting the home, police said, and there was one shot fired.

A spokesperson for IPD said Monday the case is on file at the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, though police are still investigating some parts of the case.