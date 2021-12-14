Playful Baroness needs a good home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends has several wonderful dogs looking for their forever homes. Baroness is one of these dogs.

Baroness is a gorgeous shepherd American tundra mix who is 4 months old. She is a typical sweet puppy who loves to cuddle and play. Baroness gets along well with other dogs and cats. She has had two of her puppy vaccinations and is on heart worm preventative. This beautiful girl will make a wonderful addition to the right family.

If you are looking for a sweet puppy to join your family and think Baroness might be a good fit, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits, and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.