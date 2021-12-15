Blue Springs police reports

Monday, Nov. 29 

Armed disturbance 

• 3:31 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Vesper St. 

Assault 

• 10:49 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Burglary 

• 9 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Highland Lane 

Dead animal 

• 1:18 p.m., N.W. Indian Hills Drive and N.W. Arrowhead Trail 

Ex parte service 

• 4:44 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 1:32 p.m., address not provided 

• 2:22 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 2:39 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Camelot Pl. 

Narcotics 

• 10:48 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Physical disturbance 

• 8:45 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Private property tow 

• 11:23 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Stealing 

• 5:30 p.m., 3000 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 6:15 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 7:22 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Warrant 

• 7:06 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Tuesday, Nov. 30 

Arrest 

• 4 a.m., 19600 block of E. U.S. 40 (2) 

Fraud 

• 9 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. 11th St. 

Hit and run 

• 3:22 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Littering/Illegal dumping 

• 11:52 a.m., 3700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 5:31 p.m., S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40  

Property damage 

• 3:24 a.m., 19600 block of E. U.S. 40 

Stealing 

• 9:58 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 2:58 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 5 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.  

• 5 p.m., 18900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

• 5:05 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 11:59 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. 9th St. 

Trespass 

• 9:18 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Verbal disturbance 

• 3:30 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Eagle Ct. 

Warrant 

• 11:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

• 1:31 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  