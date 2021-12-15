Blue Springs police reports
Monday, Nov. 29
Armed disturbance
• 3:31 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Assault
• 10:49 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Burglary
• 9 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Highland Lane
Dead animal
• 1:18 p.m., N.W. Indian Hills Drive and N.W. Arrowhead Trail
Ex parte service
• 4:44 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:32 p.m., address not provided
• 2:22 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 2:39 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Camelot Pl.
Narcotics
• 10:48 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Physical disturbance
• 8:45 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Private property tow
• 11:23 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 5:30 p.m., 3000 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 6:15 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 7:22 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Warrant
• 7:06 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Arrest
• 4 a.m., 19600 block of E. U.S. 40 (2)
Fraud
• 9 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. 11th St.
Hit and run
• 3:22 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Littering/Illegal dumping
• 11:52 a.m., 3700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Motor vehicle accident
• 5:31 p.m., S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
Property damage
• 3:24 a.m., 19600 block of E. U.S. 40
Stealing
• 9:58 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 2:58 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 5 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
• 5 p.m., 18900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 5:05 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 11:59 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. 9th St.
Trespass
• 9:18 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Verbal disturbance
• 3:30 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Eagle Ct.
Warrant
• 11:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 1:31 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.